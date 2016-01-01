Maya Ali and Yumna Zaidi (2)

Maya Ali and Yumna Zaidi Spent a Day together in Karachi

Maya Ali and Yumna Zaidi Spent a Day together in Karachi – Maya Ali was in Karachi for Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt’s...

Read More
Iman Ali Omega Flagship Store Launch

Iman Ali at Launch Of Omega Flagship Corner

AM:PM by Collectibles launched Omega Flagship Corner – AM:PM by Collectibles launched Omega Flagship Corner, an exciting...

Read More
See Arisha Razi and Sara Razi at a WeddingArisha Razi and Sara Razi at a Wedding

Arisha Razi and Sara Razi at a Wedding

Arisha Razi and Sara Razi are Pakistani Child actresses. We have many sister actresses in our media industry and these two...

Read More
UC Browser Mehwish Hayat

UC Browser Launches its TVC for Pakistan Featuring Mehwish Hayat

UC Browser launches its first ever TVC for Pakistan featuring Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat. ...

Read More
See Mawra Hocane's Live Chat with Fans

Mawra Hocane’s Live Chat with Fans

Mawra Hocane is renowned Pakistani actress, model and VJ. She started her career as a VJ and then started acting as well...

Read More
See Ahmad Zed, Ahmad Zeb Wedding

Actor Ahmad Zeb got married to Mahnoor Shah – Wedding Pictures

Ahmad Zeb is an emerging Pakistani actor, model and host. He started his career as an accounted and then stepped into showbiz....

Read More
Aiman Muneeb Engagement Photos

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt Engagement Photoshoot

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt Engagement Photoshoot.  ...

Read More
Urwa Marwa Photoshoot OKMagazine

Urwa Hocane and Mawra Hocane Photoshoot for OK Pakistan

Urwa Hocane and Mawra Hocane Photoshoot for OK Pakistan. ...

Read More
Maya Ali Aiman Muneeb Engagement (7)

Maya Ali at Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt’s Engagement

Maya Ali was spotted at Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt’s engagement with many other top Pakistani celebrities. Maya was...

Read More
sEE Embroidered velvet shawls are ruling in winters 2017

Embroidered velvet shawls are ruling in winters 2017

2017 has started and has brought us various Fashion Trends. Winters are all about warm clothes in dark colors. Embroidered...

Read More