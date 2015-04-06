Do you want to know that which of the Pakistani aged actresses are still unmarried, if not, then read this post and get to know about those actresses that are still unmarried.

Which Pakistani Aged Actresses Are Unmarried?

Advertisement

1. Meera:

Irtiza Rubab, is her real name presenter. She made her movie debut in 1995, she won the second consecutive Nigar Award for Best Actress of the year. In 2013 election, she decided to announce to launch herself in Pakistani Politics. 12th May, 1977 is her date of birth and her age is 37.

Resham:

Her age is 36, she is a Pakistani film and a television and theater actress, in 1995, and she made her debut. In 2009, Resham judged Pakistan’s reality show bamd by Hero Bannay Ki Tarang and Resham has also appeared in more than 200 Pakistani films in all the leading roles.

Maria Wasti:

She is one of the remarkable actresses; she has done many serials and also received many awards for her marvellous acting in the serials. She was born on 14th August 1980, her age is 34.

Zara Sheikh:

She has done few of the films, she has made her debut with Shaan. She was born on 7th May 1978, her age is 36. She is a Pakistani model, actress and also singer. She began her career through a campaign for the Mobilink Jazz.

Nirma:

She is a Pakistani Lollywood film actress, in 1988, she started a career in modeling, her first play was Ranjish and first television serial Do Chand. She was born on 21st July 1974, her age is 40.

So, these are the Pakistani aged actresses that are still unmarried, let us all see that when they will be getting married. As the actresses of their age like Sahiba and Reema have already got married and they have got kids. We also pray that may these Pakistani aged actresses also get marry sooner.