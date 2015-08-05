Top 20 Pakistani Celebrities who are Shia

Pakistani has majority of people in it who are Muslims. These Muslims are further divided into different communities. Here we have collected Pakistani Celebrities who are Shia. These Celebrities are ruling our media Industry. We should know who they exactly are. Have a look to list of Pakistani Celebrities who are Shia.
Pakistani Celebrities who are Shia:-
- Sadia Imam
- Aliya Imam
- Urwa Hocane
- Mawra Hocane
- Hadiqa Kianai
- Ayesha Omar
- Rahat fateh Ali Khan
- Humaima Malick
- Dua Malik
- Sikander Rizvi
- Noor Jahan’s family
- Imran Abbas
- Saba Hameed
- Meesha Shafi
- Shehzad Roy
- Annie Jaffri
- Agha Ali
- Abid Ali
- Iman Ali
- Arbaz Khan
- Khusboo
- Juggan Kazim
Wrong information
awww….how can you said that a person named by Ali ,Hussain will be Shia….woke up guys we all r Muslims we believe ALLAH and MUHAMMAD (SAW) and all the relatives and companions of MUHAMMAD SAW…. plz stop creating a line b/w Shia and Sunni
My family surname is “Hussain” But i am not Shia. But Alhamdolillah trying to be a practicing Muslim, with full beared, clothes, high lowers etc.