Top 20 Pakistani Celebrities who are Shia

Pakistani has majority of people in it who are Muslims. These Muslims are further divided into different communities. Here we have collected Pakistani Celebrities who are Shia. These Celebrities are ruling our media Industry. We should know who they exactly are. Have a look to list of Pakistani Celebrities who are Shia.

  1. Sadia Imam
  2. Aliya Imam
  3. Urwa Hocane
  4. Mawra Hocane
  5. Hadiqa Kianai
  6. Ayesha Omar
  7. Rahat fateh Ali Khan
  8. Humaima Malick
  9. Dua Malik
  10. Sikander Rizvi
  11. Noor Jahan’s family
  12. Imran Abbas
  13. Saba Hameed
  14. Meesha Shafi
  15. Shehzad Roy
  16. Annie Jaffri
  17. Agha Ali
  18. Abid Ali
  19. Iman Ali
  20. Arbaz Khan
  21. Khusboo
  22. Juggan Kazim

  1. tehzeeb August 25, 2016 at 4:50 pm - Reply

    Wrong information

  2. Ayesha gullalaie October 9, 2016 at 5:58 pm - Reply

    awww….how can you said that a person named by Ali ,Hussain will be Shia….woke up guys we all r Muslims we believe ALLAH and MUHAMMAD (SAW) and all the relatives and companions of MUHAMMAD SAW…. plz stop creating a line b/w Shia and Sunni

  3. KARACHI WALA December 12, 2016 at 3:13 pm - Reply

    My family surname is “Hussain” But i am not Shia. But Alhamdolillah trying to be a practicing Muslim, with full beared, clothes, high lowers etc.

Leave A Response