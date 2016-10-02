PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week 2016 Day 3 Pictures and Video

Posted on Oct 2 2016 - 12:26am by Nimra Zafar
PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week 2016 Day 3 was held yesterday in Faletti’s Hotel Lahore. Celebrities, model and Fashion designers from different cities arrived Lahore to display latest Fashion trends. Our trend setter models walked on ramp in beautiful bridal dresses designed by our talented  Fashion designers. All the dresses were in different and unique designs and embellished with embroidery.

Bridal dresses for Mayun, Mehndi, Barat and Reception were displayed. The third day designers include Nomi Ansari, Zara ShahJahan, Sonia Azhar, Republic by Umar Farooq, Muse and Ali Xeeshan. Here we have PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week 2016 Day 3 Pictures. Have a look to them.

Bridal Fashion Show | Latest Collection by ALI XEESHAN AT PFDC L’ORÉAL PARIS BRIDAL WEEK 2016

PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week 2016 Day 3 Pictures (2) PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week 2016 Day 3 Pictures (3) PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week 2016 Day 3 Pictures (4) PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week 2016 Day 3 Pictures (5) PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week 2016 Day 3 Pictures (6) PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week 2016 Day 3 Pictures (7) PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week 2016 Day 3 Pictures (8) PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week 2016 Day 3 Pictures (9) PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week 2016 Day 3 Pictures (10) PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week 2016 Day 3 Pictures (11) PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week 2016 Day 3 Pictures (12) PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week 2016 Day 3 Pictures (13) PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week 2016 Day 3 Pictures (14) PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week 2016 Day 3 Pictures (15) PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week 2016 Day 3 Pictures (16) PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week 2016 Day 3 Pictures (17) PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week 2016 Day 3 Pictures (18) PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week 2016 Day 3 Pictures (19) PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week 2016 Day 3 Pictures (20) PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week 2016 Day 3 Pictures (21) PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week 2016 Day 3 Pictures (22) PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week 2016 Day 3 Pictures (23) PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week 2016 Day 3 Pictures (24) PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week 2016 Day 3 Pictures (25) PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week 2016 Day 3 Pictures (26) PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week 2016 Day 3 Pictures (27)

Also see: PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week 2016 Day 2 Pictures

