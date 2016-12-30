Yasra Rizvi and Abdul Hadi Nikkah Pictures

Posted on Dec 30 2016
Yasra Rizvi is a well-known Pakistani actress, film director, and writer. She has worked in many drama serials and her impressive acting skills, have earned her fame in the country. Besides great acting, the 34-year-old actress was also a bright student in her early age and attended Western Michigan University and received BBA degree in Human Resource Management. Her most drama plays include Mann Ke Moti, Virasat, Baji Irshad, and Baandi.

Abdul Hadi also belongs to the showbiz field. He has worked as a producer, event manager and business development manager before taking up charge as a line producer at Harkat Pictures.

Yasra Rizvi and Abdul Hadi Nikkah Pictures

Right after Urwa and Farhan ‘s grand wedding ceremoy, we heard another great news of Yasra Rizvi and Abdul Hadi ‘s marriage. After the engagement, Mehndi, and Mayoun, the couple has got Nikah-fied today on December 30, 2016.

See: Yasra Rizvi Engagement Pictures, Yasra Rizvi and Abdul Hadi Mehndi Pics, Yasra Rizvi and Abdul Hadi Mayoun Pictures

On the Nikkah ceremony, Yasra was dressed in a simple white outfit by Yousuf Qureshi paired with Jinaan Hussain’s bridal jewelry. Abdul Hadi was also dressed in a simple white kurta with a turban.

Yasra Rizvi Wedding

Yasra Rizvi Nikkah Pictures

Yasra Rizvi Nikkah Pictures

At first, it was decided that the Nikkah would be held in a hotel but due to some security reasons the booking was cancelled, and finally the couple decided to celebrate Nikkah function at their residence.

The Mehr is Namaz-e-Fajr. Here’s what Yasra said about the Mehr:

Abdul Hadi has agreed on Namaz e Fajr as my Mehr. Umm Sulaym bint Milham is where I got my inspiration whereas most religious schools strictly believe it must be money or a financial asset as those are means of making an individual feel socially secure and rightly so because it is logical. And amidst extensive literature on the subject I found her and Abu Talhah’s embracing Islam is what she settled for as Mehr. It made me wonder how progressive was a woman centuries ago who understood what would make her truly secure.

  1. RABIA December 30, 2016 at 9:54 pm - Reply

    God bless u always….

  2. RABIA December 30, 2016 at 9:55 pm - Reply

    I love u yasra

  3. Rumshan December 31, 2016 at 11:51 pm - Reply

    Allahpak bless you both…ap dono ki good deeds hn iss neik kaam me..Allahpak ap pe rehmaten farmaen apni…and the peoples who are still talking about age differences..just forget them it’s nonsense and bull shit.. live happy❤

