Winter Antique Shawl Collection 2012 by Saleem Fabrics

Saleem Brothers textile mill is a well known Pakistani textile industry. They have started their journey in 1970. Today Saleem Fabrics is a well known fashion label in Pakistani local market. After successful launch of Bridal collection 2011, Saleem Fabrics are back with Winter Antique Shawl Collection 2012. In this collection stylish and traditional women Shawls are included with elegant embroidery designs. The colors of Saleem Fabrics Shawls look very comforting in winter season. The feature model for Saleem fabrics Winter Antique Shawl Collection 2012 is Mahroosh and Sonia. Do visit Saleem fabrics outlets located in Karachi and Lahore. Now have a look at stylish Antique Shawl Collection 2012 by Saleem fabrics.

Source: saleem Fabrics