Winter Antique Shawl Collection 2012 by Saleem Fabrics

Posted on Jan 19 2012 - 3:39pm by chillimilli
« PREVIOUS
|
NEXT »
Categorized as
2739
Tagged as
Related
The Eternal Empress Bridal Couture by Farah Talib Aziz

Farah Talib Aziz Bridal Couture Collection featuring Kiran Malik

Saba Qamar Erum Khan Bridal Photoshoot

Smoking Hot Saba Qamar in Erum Khan Bridal Couture Campaign 2016-17

Chiffon Saree cover

Party Wear Chiffon Saree In Fashion

See Mehndi Dresses at Bridal Couture Week 2016

Mehndi Dresses at Bridal Couture Week

Bridal Couture Week 2016 Day 3 - Celebrities

Celebrities at Bridal Couture Week 2016 Day 3

Bridal Couture Week 2016 Day 2- Celebrities

Celebrities at Bridal Couture Week 2016 Day 2

Bridal Couture Week 2016 Day 1- Celebrities

Celebrities at Bridal Couture Week 2016 Day 1

Iman Ali Photoshoot Al-Zohaib Mahiymaan

Al-Zohaib Mahiymaan Formals Winter Dresses 2016-17

Pakistani Bridal dress01

Pakistani Bridal Dresses Design 2017

Sajal Ali as Show stopper

Sajal Ali- The Show Stopper for Fashion Pakistan Week 2016

Saleem Brothers textile mill is a well known Pakistani textile industry. They have started their journey in 1970. Today Saleem Fabrics is a well known fashion label in Pakistani local market. After successful launch of Bridal collection 2011, Saleem Fabrics are back with Winter Antique Shawl Collection 2012. In this collection stylish and traditional women Shawls are included with elegant embroidery designs. The colors of Saleem Fabrics Shawls look very comforting in winter season. The feature model for Saleem fabrics Winter Antique Shawl Collection 2012 is Mahroosh and Sonia. Do visit Saleem fabrics outlets located in Karachi and Lahore. Now have a look at stylish Antique Shawl Collection 2012 by Saleem fabrics.

Winter Antique Shawl Collection 2012 by Saleem Fabrics

Advertisement

Women shawls 2012 by Saleem fabrics of Saleem Brothers Textile Mills

Latest fashion women winter shawl collection in Pakistan

Mahroosh in latest saleem fabrics antique winter shawls collection 2012

Saleem Brothers Textile Mills latest embroidery antique Shawl collection 2012

Saleem fabrics antique shawl collection 2012 for women of Pakistan

Source: saleem Fabrics

Facebook Comments

Advertisement

Winter Antique Shawl Collection 2012 by Saleem Fabrics was last modified: January 22nd, 2014 by chillimilli

1 Comment so far. Feel free to join this conversation.

  1. Ifi ahmed December 28, 2016 at 6:30 pm - Reply

    I would like you to send me pictures of your latest and best winter shawls….thanks ifi

Leave A Response