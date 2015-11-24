Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed are among the most lovely couples of the industry. Some sources claim that both of them are married while some say they are still dating. Whatever the case be, today we are going to share the hot photos of Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed.

We got these photos from ‘Hello Pakistan’ Instagram. Urwa Hocane stuns in a couture black and gold gown. The couple looked simply stunning!

Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed Hot PhotoShoot For Hello Pakistan

Advertisement