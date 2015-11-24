Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed Hot PhotoShoot For Hello Pakistan

Posted on Nov 24 2015 - 6:41pm by Sofia Jacob
« PREVIOUS
|
NEXT »
Categorized as
3797
Tagged as
Related
Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed 2nd Dholki

Urwa Hocane & Farhan Saeed 2nd Dholki Pictures and Video

urwa farhan singing dholki

Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed Singing On Their Dholki Party Last Night

Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed selecting their Wedding Jewellery (3)

Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed selecting their Wedding Jewellery

See Chai Wala signed his debut movie named 'Kabeer'Chai Wala signed his debut movie named 'Kabeer'

Chai Wala signed his debut movie named ‘Kabeer’

See Saba Qamar is receiving death threats

Saba Qamar is receiving death threats

See Chai Wala Arshad Khan with these hotties on cover of Glam

Chai Wala Arshad Khan with these hotties on cover of Glam

See Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed at their first Dholak

Wedding Started: Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed at their first Dholak

See Two Evergreen Beauties Mahnoor Baloch and Zeba Bakhtiar

Two Evergreen Beauties Mahnoor Baloch and Zeba Bakhtiar

See Ayesha Khan and Feroze Khan is a new on Screen couple

Ayesha Khan and Feroze Khan is a new on Screen couple

See Sohai Ali Abro Profile, Pictures, Dramas and Movies

Sohai Ali Abro Profile, Pictures, Dramas and Movies

Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed are among the most lovely couples of the industry. Some sources claim that both of them are married while some say they are still dating. Whatever the case be, today we are going to share the hot photos of Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed.

We got these photos from ‘Hello Pakistan’ Instagram. Urwa Hocane stuns in a couture black and gold gown. The couple looked simply stunning!

Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed Hot PhotoShoot For Hello Pakistan

Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed Hot PhotoShoot For Hello Pakistan

Advertisement

Urwa Hocane Farhan Saeed photoshoot

Farhan Saeed and Urwa Hocane hot

Farhan Saeed and Urwa Hocane hot photoshoot

Facebook Comments

Advertisement

Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed Hot PhotoShoot For Hello Pakistan was last modified: November 24th, 2015 by Sofia Jacob

1 Comment so far. Feel free to join this conversation.

  1. imran December 2, 2016 at 2:11 am - Reply

    Love to see my wife with male models during photo shoot.

Leave A Response