Top Model Saba Qamar Biography

Childhood:

Pakistani Fashion Model and actress Saba Qamar was born on 5th April, 1984. Saba Qamar is the on screen name of this top model. Real name of fashion model Saba Qamar is Sabahat Qamar. She is from Gujranwala. Saba Qamar comes from a rich family background. Her parents reside in Karachi. However, Saba Qamar has spent most of her childhood in Gujranwala with her grandmother.

Career:

Blessed with the perfect height of 5 feet and seven inches, Saba Qamar entered the Pakistani television industry with the drama serial Main Aurat Hoon. The drama was the production of PTV. Since then she has been part of many drama serials, telefims and commercial ads. Fashion Model Saba Qamar has shown her acting skills in many drama serials. But the most memorable ones are Suraiya in Dastaan, Sana in Pani Jaisa Piyar, Zoofishan in Jo Chalay To Jaan Se Guzer Gaey, and Saman in Maat.

Hosting:

Not only she did acting but also hosted a comedy show Hum Sab Umeed Say Hain. The program is produced by Pakistan’s leading television channel Geo TV. Pakistani Model Saba Qamar hosted the program for consecutive three years. The program got more recognition to this female model Saba Qamar.

Modeling:

Saba Qamar has also made her position in field of modeling (both commercial and ramp walking). The girl with million dollar smile has done commercials for brands like Super Biscuit, Frehsup Bubble Gum, Care Beauty Cream, etc. Saba Qamar has also appeared in music videos of Abrar-ul-haq’s Boliyan and Rano.

Awards:

Saba Qamar is one of those Pakistani fashion models who want to become number one on the basis of their talent. This fashion model is blessed with both the good looks and talents. She has proved from the very beginning of her career. In 16th Annual PTV Awards 2011, fashion model Saba Qamar won the PTV award for best TV actress in both public and jury category choice.

Personal Life:

Pakistani Fashion Model Saba Qamar is engaged with her cousin Farhan Ahmed, an engineer at PAF. The engaged couple is expected to change the wedding rings in mid of 2012 at Rawalpindi.

In the end, brings you the list of work done by Pakistani Female Model Saba Qamar:

Hosting:

Hum Sab Umeed Se Hain

16th Annual PTV Aqards Show 2011

Modeling:

Abrar ul haq’s music video Boliyan(2004)

Abrar ul haq’s music video Rano(2007)

Qarshi Jaam e Sherin’s ad

Sooper biscuit’s tv ad

Fresh Up Bubble’s tv ad

Ufone’s tv ad

50-50 biscuit’s tv ad

Care beauty cream’s tv ad

Kollege blue cream’s tv ad

Acting:

Mein Aurat Hoon

Kahin Tum Kahin Hum

Na Jany Kion

Ghuroor

Taqdeer

Amar Bail

Ibn E Aadam

Unbayanable

Mamoo

Mishaal

Chubhan

Dhoop Main Andhera

Muhabbat Yun Bhi Hoti Hai

Woh Subh Kab Ayegi

Banjar