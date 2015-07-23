Sanam Chaudhry and Furqan Qureshi are mad in each other’s love

Posted on Jul 23 2015 - 11:06pm by Nimra Zafar
Both Sanam Chaudry and Furqan Qureshi are famous Pakistani Celebrities. Sanam Chaudhry has done a number of hit dramas while Furqan Qureshi has moved from modeling to acting. Both of the celebrities have been spotted together many times. Its been a month both of them have been posting each other’s pictures on Instagram giving such captions that depicts that Sanam Chaudhry and Furqan Qureshi are mad in each other’s love. Sanam Chaudhry says Furqan Qureshi is her real life Hero and Furqan Qureshi says Sanam Chaudhry is his real life heroine. Furqan says, “I have eye on anyone who has an eye on Sanam”. Sanam Says, “Furqan means the world to me and I am so much in my world”. She also says, “He is the only one that matters”.  Here we have gathered all those pictures in which both of them are showing their love for each other.

See Sanam Chaudhry and Furqan Qureshi are mad in each other’s love:-

See Sanam Chaudhry and Furqan Qureshi are mad in each other's love

Sanam Chaudhry and Furqan Qureshi are mad in each other’s love

Sanam Chaudhry and Furqan Qureshi are mad in each other's love 2 Sanam Chaudhry and Furqan Qureshi are mad in each other's love 3 Sanam Chaudhry and Furqan Qureshi are mad in each other's love 4 Sanam Chaudhry and Furqan Qureshi are mad in each other's love 5 Sanam Chaudhry and Furqan Qureshi are mad in each other's love 6 Sanam Chaudhry and Furqan Qureshi are mad in each other's love 7 Sanam Chaudhry and Furqan Qureshi are mad in each other's love 8 Sanam Chaudhry and Furqan Qureshi are mad in each other's love 9 Sanam Chaudhry and Furqan Qureshi are mad in each other's love 10 Sanam Chaudhry and Furqan Qureshi are mad in each other's love 11 Sanam Chaudhry and Furqan Qureshi are mad in each other's love 12 Sanam Chaudhry and Furqan Qureshi are mad in each other's love

  1. Iqraa khan December 19, 2016 at 6:44 pm - Reply

    Then why they broke up?

Leave A Response