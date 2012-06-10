Sanam Baloch Pictures and Complete Biography

Advertisement
Top actress and television host Sanam Baloch was born on 14 July, 1986 in Karachi. Sanam Baloch is a graduate of Karachi University. She has two brothers Farhan Baloch and Abbas Baloch and an elder sister Sabreen Hisbani who is also a well known television actress. Pakistani actor Sanam Baloch started her career with the talk show in the Sindhi television KTN. On Sindhi channel KTN; Sanam Baloch worked in two shows i.e. Sanam Ji Pasand and Diyoo. Sanam Baloch entered Urdu television industry with the Fahad Mustafa’s play Kalag. The play was a hit. Sanam Baloch has also appeared in many music videos both in Urdu and Sindhi languages.
Sanam Baloch has been successful from the first day of his career. All this fame was not new for her as she has been popular in Sindhi television. Pakistani actress Sanam Baloch started her career in Sindhi television channel KTN immediately after completing her matric. Sanam Baloch because of her lively nature and innocent face became so popular that people would climb over one another just to get the glimpse of her when she used to go to Sindhi speaking areas like Larkhana. Sanam Baloch was launched by Fahad Mustafa also known as Sunny Tunio. Pakistani actress very proudly accepts this fact and thanks Fahad Mustafa for everything she has today as an actor.
Sanam Baloch and Fahad Mustafa had met on the set of talk show Sanam Baloch was hosting. At that time, Fahad Mustafa was working in a play Kalag and he needed a female actress. Fahad Mustafa immediately approached Sanam Baloch. The female actress said an instant no as she was doubtful if she could act. But Fahad Mustafa somehow convinced her to say yes. The play went to be a hit. However, Sanam Baloch had never expected the play to get huge success. Pakistani actress says:
‘The play was aired at night, and in the morning I started getting calls from people congratulating me on my performance! In this day and age when there are so many channels this is truly remarkable.’
After such a successful break in Urdu television industry, Sanam Baloch went on vacation for two years. This was obviously very foolish decision on her part but she says that in these years she grew as a person and after returning she knew what kind of roles she would like to play and portray and that what role to choose, what scrip and director to choose. Top actress learnt to say no to roles that were not worthy. She only accepted lead roles that too with strong scripts. Sanam Baloch says:
‘New people have difficulties enough getting work, but I have been lucky that I have actually selected what I want to do.’
In 2009-2010, Sanam Baloch was hosting morning show named Morning with Hum. But she left it to focus more on acting. Currently Sanam Baloch is hosting a program Subha Saverey Samaa Ke Saath on Samaa TV.
