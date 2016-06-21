Phulkari Trousers- Pakistani wear for girls

Posted on Jun 21 2016 by Mehreen Farooq
Fashion changes from time to time. last year it was straight pants and now Phulkari trousers are in fashion. Basically, Phulkari is a work done on fabrics.

Phulkari literally means floral (Phul) work (Kari). Phulkari is an ancient craft of Punjab and artisans employing this craft are quite sought after . Phulkari comes in all shapes and sizes. You will come across beautiful Phulkari motifs on shawls, headscarves and  ‘dupatta’, which are ideal for daily utility.

Phulkari dupattas and sarees were traditionally gifted as a wedding gift to the bride, but now apart from bridal wear, it is extremely popular as traditional party wear. Phulkari stoles can even be work with western dresses as a scarf. available in bright colors and suitable for all seasons phulkari trousers for sure will grab your attention.

Phulkari Dupattas are so famous and are worn with plain dresses. this Eid season we’ve seen that the designers are coming up with new innovations. apart from using Phulkari as dupattas and shawls, phulkari trousers are also introduced. the multi colored fabric is definitely an eye catching stuff. the most trending combo made with phulkari trousers are Chicken kari shirt. the ladies are drooling over this beautiful fabric.

we will soon share some designs with the chickenkari shirts.

Phulkari trousers in different colors:

  1. Sanah July 1, 2016 at 5:10 am - Reply

    For these pants plz contact me at Facebook sanashami

    • Style July 16, 2016 at 11:15 pm - Reply

      Buy these Phulkari Trousers from her on your own risk. Style.Pk has nothing to do with sellers and we don’t charge for the services here.

      Thanks

  2. Tabasum August 19, 2016 at 8:52 pm - Reply

    Kia phulkari trouser available hei? If yes then what is the price?

  3. Sita devi Alagasan September 26, 2016 at 12:01 pm - Reply

    I need pulkari pants..in low range for wholesale

  4. suneet kumar November 19, 2016 at 9:46 am - Reply

    how i buy this phulkari pant please tell me

  5. Naik December 25, 2016 at 11:59 am - Reply

    Plz I want this. It’s so beautiful.

