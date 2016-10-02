PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week 2016 Day 2 Pictures and Video

Posted on Oct 2 2016 - 12:05am by Nimra Zafar
« PREVIOUS
|
NEXT »
Categorized as
2461
Tagged as
Related
Urban Studio Winter Dresses 2016-2017 For Men And Women 001

Urban Studio Winter Dresses 2016-2017 For Men And Women

Unbeatable Winter Dresses 2016-2017 For Women

Unbeatable Winter Dresses 2016-2017 For Women

Zainab Chottani Winter Dresses 2016-2017 For Women 006

Zainab Chottani Winter Dresses 2016-2017 For Women

Nauman Arfeen Sherwani Collection 2016-2017 For Men 004

Nauman Arfeen Sherwani Collection 2016-2017 For Men

Forecast Winter Dresses 2016-2017 For Men And Women 0013

Forecast Winter Dresses 2016-2017 For Men And Women

Beech Tree Winter Dresses 2016-2017 For Women 004

Beech Tree Winter Dresses 2016-2017 For Women

Fahad Hussayn Wedding Dresses 2016 - 2017 For Men And Women001

Fahad Hussayn Wedding Dresses 2016 – 2017 For Men And Women

Orient Textiles Formal Dresses 2016 - 2017 For Women001

Orient Textiles Formal Dresses 2016 – 2017 For Women

The Eternal Empress Bridal Couture by Farah Talib Aziz

Farah Talib Aziz Bridal Couture Collection featuring Kiran Malik

Erum Khan Pret Dresses 2016 - 2017 For Women001

Erum Khan Pret Dresses 2016 – 2017 For Women

PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week 2016 Day 2 was held on 29th September in Faletti’s Hotel Lahore. Many famous models from Karachi came to Lahore to walk on ramp and show the latest Fashion trends. Our Fashion designers didn’t fail to impress people through their latest designs of bridal dresses.

Besides red, Off white and dull golden colors are much inn in bridal dresses. Mehndi dresses include gotta work and embroidery. Other bridal dresses are embellished with embroidery in different styles. Embroidered skirts, frocks and Lehngas with both long ans short shirts are much inn. Here we have PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week 2016 Day 2 Pictures. Have a look to them.

Borjan PFDC L’Oreal Bridal Couture week – Backstage Video Day 2

 PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week 2016 Day 2 Pictures

See PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week 2016 Day 2 Pictures

Advertisement

PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week 2016 Day 2 Pictures

PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week 2016 Day 2 Pictures (2) PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week 2016 Day 2 Pictures (3) PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week 2016 Day 2 Pictures (4) PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week 2016 Day 2 Pictures (5) PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week 2016 Day 2 Pictures (6) PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week 2016 Day 2 Pictures (7) PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week 2016 Day 2 Pictures (8) PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week 2016 Day 2 Pictures (9) PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week 2016 Day 2 Pictures (10) PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week 2016 Day 2 Pictures (11) PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week 2016 Day 2 Pictures (12) PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week 2016 Day 2 Pictures (13) PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week 2016 Day 2 Pictures (14) PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week 2016 Day 2 Pictures (15) PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week 2016 Day 2 Pictures (16) PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week 2016 Day 2 Pictures (17) PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week 2016 Day 2 Pictures (18) PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week 2016 Day 2 Pictures (19) PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week 2016 Day 2 Pictures (20) PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week 2016 Day 2 Pictures (21) PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week 2016 Day 2 Pictures (22) PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week 2016 Day 2 Pictures (23) PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week 2016 Day 2 Pictures (24)

Also see: Gotta Dresses at  PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week 2016 

Facebook Comments

Advertisement

PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week 2016 Day 2 Pictures and Video was last modified: October 2nd, 2016 by Nimra Zafar

1 Comment so far. Feel free to join this conversation.

  1. Abida December 22, 2016 at 12:40 pm - Reply

    Aoa.i like showbiz life and I want to join this

Leave A Response