PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week 2016 Day 2 was held on 29th September in Faletti’s Hotel Lahore. Many famous models from Karachi came to Lahore to walk on ramp and show the latest Fashion trends. Our Fashion designers didn’t fail to impress people through their latest designs of bridal dresses.

Besides red, Off white and dull golden colors are much inn in bridal dresses. Mehndi dresses include gotta work and embroidery. Other bridal dresses are embellished with embroidery in different styles. Embroidered skirts, frocks and Lehngas with both long ans short shirts are much inn. Here we have PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week 2016 Day 2 Pictures. Have a look to them.

Borjan PFDC L’Oreal Bridal Couture week – Backstage Video Day 2

PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week 2016 Day 2 Pictures

PFDC L'Oréal Paris Bridal Week 2016 Day 2 Pictures

