Pakistani Top Model Aijaz Aslam Complete Profile

Today, www.style.pk is brining you people profile of another fashion model of Pakistan. Aijaz Aslam. He was born on 3 October, 1972. He was born in middle class family but with the hard work he achieved what he has today. Aijaz Aslam was always the bright student in school. His father was a small part of Pakistan television industry when the industry was in its early years.

Aijaz Aslam made his modeling debut in the year 1989. In one of his interviews it was mentioned that Aijaz Aslam went unnoticed in initial years of his career. But soon his hard work started paying off and he started to become popular. The success Aijaz Aslam gathered as a top male model was a dream for him. His first photo shoot as a model was with Men’s Club Magazine. Later he won the commercial for Gillette.

After working as a model, in 1993 Aijaz Aslam entered the Pakistan Television Industry with the drama serial Kashkol. The drama was a super hit and reserved a prominent place in success history of Pakistani television industry and changed Aijaz Aslam’s life forever.

‘I could not comprehend the enormity of the fame I received at the time. I mean, I was flooded with interviews and offers of every kind. It was overwhelming to say the least!’

In a very short time period, he became the heartthrob of Pakistani television industry. In upcoming years, he already had forty plus serials, fifty plus telefilms, some soaps, few movies, and many commercials in his portfolio. All this made his portfolio unmatchable and valuable. His all time hit dramas include Kahan Se Kahan Tak on Ptv, Khahish e Benaam on Geo Tv, Kashkol on Ptv, Dharkan on Ptv, Mehndi on Ptv, Sherdil on Ary, Hum Se Juda Na Hona on Ptv, Mujhe Apna Bana Lo on Hum Tv, Tum Kahan Hum Kahan on Geo Tv, Main aur Tum on Ary, Kabhi Na Kabhi on Ary Tv, Thora Thora Piyar on Geo, Phir Youn Love Hua on Ptv, Doosri Aura on Ptv, Tere Ishq Mein on Geo Tv, Socha Na Tha on Ary Tv, Na Tum Jano Na Hum Janain, Kismet, Halaat, Botal Gali, Rani ka Raja, Waqt, Piyasi etc.

Other than acting and modeling, Aijaz Aslam is also a designer. By being a part of Pakistan fashion industry for so many years now, he has deep insights on what fashion people want. His boxer shorts and wedding sherwani are very popular among consumers. He says:

‘I would not say that designer wear is just for the elite, though it’s a limited affair. It’s true that only a few people know the worth of a label but even college going boys who can hardly afford designer wear wait for the new designs. ‘

Today, Aijaz Aslam has made such a strong position for himself that no fashion show, commercial, and advertisement is considered good without him. His success is at its peak and one reason of which is that Aijaz Aslam believes in professionalism. In one interview of his, he told interviewer:

‘I refuse to demean anything I do by labeling it as a ‘hobby’. Acting is not a hobby neither is designing. I take both things very seriously.’

With his appealing personality and hard work, Aijaz Aslam is a favorite of every one. The status Aijaz Aslam has achieved is something every new entrant in industry should follow. So far he has played remarkable and astonishing roles of Pakistani fashion model, commercial model, amazing actor, creative designer, as well as producer.

Aijaz Aslam’s Portfolio