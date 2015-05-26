Pakistani Model Sabeeka Imam Biography

Sabeeka Imam is all known as being the top and well known leading British models. She has even made with the big name as being the talented film actresses.  She has even featured herself in the Bollywood film plus she even appeared in the video song of Farhan Saeed as Roiyaan. She even spread with the magic of acting skills in the film Jalaibee. Sabeeka has studied direction and film-making from international level. She belongs to the diverse background. She was born up at the place of London. Her father is from Lucknow, India and her mother has Kashmiri and Iranian roots.

She lived and was studying in Saudi Arabia, Miami and Mumbai before settling back in London. At the time of teen age she studied drama and then she all attended with the girls schools for its prestigious performing arts department. She had an enthusiastic interest in drama but determined to do a Psychology diploma previous to go on board on acting as a serious career option. She spent the next two years studying drama at Holland Park School and ArtsEd.

Career Of Sabeeka Imam:

During the time of this journey Sabeeka made her way inside the modelling as well. She appeared in many commercials for brands such as SONY and Whirlpool. In the year 2011 she won an award for being the British Asian Model of the year. Plus she has been voted as one of the top three British Asian Models in the last 3 years one after the other.  She has worked in the company of the elite designers of South Asia, jewellery campaigns for the Middle East as well. She has done quite a number of international projects all along with various magazines in the UK. At the end we will be sharing some images of beautiful Sabeeka Imam!

    Your role in tv drama muntazir is amazing Looking forward to seeing u at karachi.

