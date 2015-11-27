Jewelry has its own field with importance which cannot be ignored. It composed of small decorative items used for personal adornment.It is categorize into many types like Indian Jewelry, classic jewelry and Pakistani jewelry. Jewelry is mainly famous among girls. Its in our culture that women adorn themselves with gold, silver, and diamond.Jewelry trends are changing with time like dresses. Designer’s jewelry is famous by its unique designs which are incomparable. Pakistani jewelry has unique and attractive designs of culture and traditional representation. Pakistani jewelry is a unique amalgamation of different metals used for decoration. Every combination of colors in jewelry give new look. The word jewelry covers everything like rings, ear rings, matha pati, necklace, anklet etc. Bridal without jewelry is incomplete. Every bride has its own choice. Some likes only gold while other like Stones jewelry . No doubt Gold is considered as a standard and valued metal in our society n most families preferred it. Gold prices changes every year. Now gold is used with white pearls which give elegant look. Diamond in jewelry is the most expensive items.

More link related to inspiring bridal jewelry 2016

Pakistani Bridal Jewelry Sets 2016 presents a wide collection of jewelry with new style.

Here are the pictures with combination of kundan and white pearls . Kundan and Gold itself is a heavy set but its combination with pearls makes it different. The “RANI HAAR” of white and red pearls gives royal look to the bride. Jhumar and Tikka trends are also in.

Advertisement

Women who’s priority is only GOLD can make the Mala of Gold beads which also look fabulous and gives you marvelous look. Pakistani bridal jewelry 2016 presents new ideas about it.

Here are the jewelry with some traditional and modern touch gives you pure pakistani bridal look. These designs are our identity. Pakistani Bridal Jewelry Sets 2016 is the combination of jewelry of all types with style.

Hydrabadi Style of “Guluband necklace” are now famous in Pakistani Bridal Jewelry Sets 2016