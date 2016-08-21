Momina Mustehsan is a NewYork based Pakistan Singer as well as song writer. Here we are sharing Momina Mustehsan’s Biography and Pictures.

She was born on 5th September, 1992. Momina Mustehsan did her A’Level from Lahore Grammar School and then graduated in Biomedical Engineering and Applied Mathematics from Stony Brook University, New York in 2016. She is planning to do her masters in Industrial Engineering. OMG she is an engineer by profession and a singer by talent. Momina’s mother Huma is a Doctor and her father Kazim Mustehsan is a retied General who received Sitara-e-Imtiaz. She has two brothers, Hashim is a doctor and Haider is studying Law. She started her singing career as Co-singer and Co-writer in Farhan Saeed’s song Pee Jaun in 2013. She is also play back singer of Bollywood movie Ek Villian. Now the beautiful lady made her debut in Coke Studio Season 9 along with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. They sung Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s Afreen Afreen. Momina herself added a few lyrics to the song. She is trending on social media. She has been praised by many people for her coke studio debut song.

Momina Mustehsan’s Biography and Pictures

Here we have a few pictures of Momina Mustehsan.

Momina Mustehsan's Biography and Pictures

