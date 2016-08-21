Momina Mustehsan is a NewYork based Pakistan Singer as well as song writer. Here we are sharing Momina Mustehsan’s Biography and Pictures.
She was born on 5th September, 1992. Momina Mustehsan did her A’Level from Lahore Grammar School and then graduated in Biomedical Engineering and Applied Mathematics from Stony Brook University, New York in 2016. She is planning to do her masters in Industrial Engineering. OMG she is an engineer by profession and a singer by talent. Momina’s mother Huma is a Doctor and her father Kazim Mustehsan is a retied General who received Sitara-e-Imtiaz. She has two brothers, Hashim is a doctor and Haider is studying Law. She started her singing career as Co-singer and Co-writer in Farhan Saeed’s song Pee Jaun in 2013. She is also play back singer of Bollywood movie Ek Villian. Now the beautiful lady made her debut in Coke Studio Season 9 along with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. They sung Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s Afreen Afreen. Momina herself added a few lyrics to the song. She is trending on social media. She has been praised by many people for her coke studio debut song.
Momina Mustehsan’s Biography and Pictures
Here we have a few pictures of Momina Mustehsan.
Also see: Top 6 Actresses who are GrandMothers
Advertisement
Assalam-O-Alaikum!….. bri behna… kesi ho ap?
ma ap sy ak bat share krna chahta hun….
you don’t know that ma jis sy LOVE krta hn wo same ap ki trah hai bilkul ap ki trah hasti hai to ap ki trah bolti hai to ap ki trah….. same to same ho ap dono…..us k name Sameena hai….. lakin jb ma ny ap ka song Afreen Afreen suna to schi bta ra hn k ma to Afreen e ho gya….. k kahin ap wo to nahin…. phir jb name dekha ap k bry mein search kiya bio check kiya phir mujy pta chla k ap wo nai ho…..ma pely koi song nai suna ap ka just Afreen Afreen e suna hai….. or jb ma dekha to yr ma khud mein itni khushi mehsoos ki k ap ko bta nai skta….. By the way bri behna ap ka name b MASHALLAH bohat acha hai or ovisly ap b…..
behna ALLAH ap ko hmesha khush rkhein …..(ILLAHI AMEEN)
OK behna……take care….. Khuda Hafiz…..
Nice Girl.Wish You All The Best
cute and talented lady,,,,,,wish u all the best
nice singer