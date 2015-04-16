Moammar Rana is a famous celebrity star of Pakistan. He made many appearances in Lollywood films and also in few Bollywood movies but his massive fan following starts from Pakistan. He has been in the industry since years and people always love his on screen performance.

Moammar Rana has appeared in different morning shows with his family (Wife and Daughters). But he never talked about his elder daughter Rea Rana who has recently performed a bridal photoshoot. It seems that Rea Rana is following the footsteps of his father.

According to sources, Moammar’s daughter Rea Rana is just 17 years old and it’s her first ever bridal photoshoot for Nadia Hussain’s Salon. She has looking super fantastic in the photoshoot and her brilliant adorable looks were unbeatable. Belive me, she is going to be the next queen of showbiz and I bet that she will give tuff time to her competitior actresses or models.

So have a look at Moammar Rana’s daughter Rea Rana first photoshoot.

Moammar Rana’s Daughter Rea Rana First Photoshoot ! Do you like her daughter? Do you think that she can create magic in Lollywood industry like Mehwish Hayat, Saba Qamar, Sana Javed etc?