Moammar Rana’s Daughter Rea Rana First Photoshoot

Posted on Apr 16 2015
Moammar Rana is a famous celebrity star of Pakistan. He made many appearances in Lollywood films and also in few Bollywood movies but his massive fan following starts from Pakistan. He has been in the industry since years and people always love his on screen performance.

Moammar Rana has appeared in different morning shows with his family (Wife and Daughters). But he never talked about his elder daughter Rea Rana who has recently performed a bridal photoshoot. It seems that Rea Rana is following the footsteps of his father.

moammar rana elder daughter

According to sources, Moammar’s daughter Rea Rana is just 17 years old and it’s her first ever bridal photoshoot for Nadia Hussain’s Salon. She has looking super fantastic in the photoshoot and her brilliant adorable looks were unbeatable. Belive me, she is going to be the next queen of showbiz and I bet that she will give tuff time to her competitior actresses or models.

So have a look at Moammar Rana’s daughter Rea Rana first photoshoot.

Moammar Rana’s Daughter Rea Rana First Photoshoot

moammar rana daughter rea rana

Moammar Rana’s Daughter Rea Rana First Photoshoot ! Do you like her daughter? Do you think that she can create magic in Lollywood industry like Mehwish Hayat, Saba Qamar, Sana Javed etc?

3 Comments so far. Feel free to join this conversation.

  1. Awais December 14, 2016 at 6:40 pm - Reply

    Ma Sha ALLAH

  2. jawed December 14, 2016 at 8:40 pm - Reply

    nice photos

  3. Mhr Waseem December 15, 2016 at 9:45 am - Reply

    Qudrat k haseen manazir mn ,
    .
    .
    apka bhe shumar hota ha….!

    I wana cntct wth u..?

