Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan with their son

Posted on Dec 23 2016 - 12:22am by Nimra Zafar
Kareena Kapoor is renowned Bollywood actress and model. The gorgeous lady is married to Saif Ali Khan. The couple is blessed with a baby boy, named Taimur Ali Khan Patudi. Kareena Kapoor is healthy and is back home. They shared their pictures on social media. Here we have pictures of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan with their son Taimur. Have a look.

Pictures of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan with their son

See Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan with their son

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan with their son

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan with their son (1) Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan with their son (2) Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan with their son (3) Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan with their son (4) Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan with their son (5) Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan with their son (6) Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan with their son (7)

Also see: Kareena Kapoor’s style goals for pregnant women

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan with their son was last modified: December 23rd, 2016 by Nimra Zafar

1 Comment so far. Feel free to join this conversation.

  1. Rizwan Ali December 23, 2016 at 6:26 am - Reply

    very beautiful

