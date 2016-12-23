Kareena Kapoor is renowned Bollywood actress and model. The gorgeous lady is married to Saif Ali Khan. The couple is blessed with a baby boy, named Taimur Ali Khan Patudi. Kareena Kapoor is healthy and is back home. They shared their pictures on social media. Here we have pictures of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan with their son Taimur. Have a look.

Pictures of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan with their son

Advertisement Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan with their son

Also see: Kareena Kapoor’s style goals for pregnant women