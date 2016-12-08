Junaid Jamshed was a famous Islamic scholar, preacher, and a member of Tableeg Jamaat. He was a kind and loving person, and had a huge fan following among muslims from all over the world. He had a sweet voice and recited many heart-touching naats like Mera Dil Badal De, Illahi Teri Chokhat Par Bikhari Ban Ke Aaya Hoon, Main To Ummati Hoon, and Muhammad (S.A.W) Ka Roza Qareeb Araha Hai. His naats always enthralled the believers and many people also converted to Islam due to his influence.

On December 8 2016, the news of Junaid Jamshed’s death shocked the whole nation. He along with his second wife Neha Junaid, and 47 other passengers was returning to Islamabad from Chitral in PIA Flight 661. The ill-fated plane crashed near Havelian, KPK, killing all on board.

Junaid Jamshed (Late) With His Wife And Kids

Here we are sharing some photos of Junaid Jamshed (late) with his wife and kids. He was a loving husband and a caring father. He is survived by his first wife Ayesha, three sons, and a daughter.

