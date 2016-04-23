Khuda Aur Mohabbat was a hit drama on GEO TV based on novel. Now, shooting scene of Khuda aur Mohabbat is on. Soon it will be on aired. Imran Abbas and Sadia Khan are busy in its shooting. Here we have Pictures of Imran Abbas and Sadia Khan during Shooting of Khuda Aur Mohabbat 2. Have a look to their pictures.
Imran Abbas and Sadia Khan during Shooting of Khuda Aur Mohabbat 2
Salaam mr.imran Abbas sahab.
I love your khuda aur mohabbat I am desperately waiting for khuda aur mohabbat season 2.
I hurd you guys are making part 2 please let me anything about your shooting of part 2.
Thanks for your best efforts
Sir mujhy es chze ki smj ni ai ky season 1 ur season 2 ki story ek hi ha bs character s change hain