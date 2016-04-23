Imran Abbas and Sadia Khan during Shooting of Khuda Aur Mohabbat 2

Posted on Apr 23 2016 - 4:29pm by Nimra Zafar
Khuda Aur Mohabbat was a hit drama on GEO TV based on novel. Now, shooting scene of Khuda aur Mohabbat is on. Soon it will be on aired. Imran Abbas and Sadia Khan are busy in its shooting. Here we have Pictures of Imran Abbas and Sadia Khan during Shooting of Khuda Aur Mohabbat 2. Have a look to their pictures.

Imran Abbas and Sadia Khan during Shooting of Khuda Aur Mohabbat 2

See Imran Abbas and Sadia Khan during Shooting of Khuda Aur Mohabbat 2

Imran Abbas and Sadia Khan during Shooting of Khuda Aur Mohabbat 2

Imran Abbas and Sadia Khan during Shooting of Khuda Aur Mohabbat 2 (1) Imran Abbas and Sadia Khan during Shooting of Khuda Aur Mohabbat 2 (2)

2 Comments so far. Feel free to join this conversation.

  1. sam khan May 11, 2016 at 7:58 am - Reply

    Salaam mr.imran Abbas sahab.
    I love your khuda aur mohabbat I am desperately waiting for khuda aur mohabbat season 2.
    I hurd you guys are making part 2 please let me anything about your shooting of part 2.
    Thanks for your best efforts

  2. umer chaudhary December 27, 2016 at 6:05 pm - Reply

    Sir mujhy es chze ki smj ni ai ky season 1 ur season 2 ki story ek hi ha bs character s change hain

Leave A Response