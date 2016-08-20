Mawra and Urwa Hocane ‘s brother Ins-e-Yazdan is a new young face in the showbiz industry. He has done brilliant acting in his debut drama “Udaari”.
On the other hand, Aaima Mushtaq is also a new actress in the showbiz.
Ins-e-Yazdan and Aaima Mushtaq Dating!
Ins-e-Yazdan and Aaima Mushtaq are dating each other. The beautiful couple has good bonds of relationship with each other and share a very good chemistry. Both of them are several times spotted together and they keep liking and praising each other on social media.
Advertisement
Facebook Comments
Advertisement
Husband and Wife To Be: Ins-e-Yazdan and Aaima Mushtaq! was last modified: August 20th, 2016 by
No no that’s not possible I know her
I think they r just friends and aima is not a actor
She is just my class fallow in academy
No they are just friends. I know Aima she is my class fellow. She is studying at I.M.C.G F-10/2 Islamabad.
They both look so cute together MA made for each other
i know her and they both are engaged MA