Husband and Wife To Be: Ins-e-Yazdan and Aaima Mushtaq!

Posted on Aug 20 2016 - 4:15pm by Sofia Jacob
Mawra and Urwa Hocane ‘s brother Ins-e-Yazdan is a new young face in the showbiz industry. He has done brilliant acting in his debut drama “Udaari”.

On the other hand, Aaima Mushtaq is also a new actress in the showbiz.

Ins-e-Yazdan and Aaima Mushtaq Dating!

Ins-e-Yazdan and Aaima Mushtaq are dating each other. The beautiful couple has good bonds of relationship with each other and share a very good chemistry. Both of them are several times spotted together and they keep liking and praising each other on social media.

Ins-e-Yazdan and Aaima Mushtaq

Aaima Mushtaq

4 Comments so far. Feel free to join this conversation.

  1. Kanza August 23, 2016 at 5:22 pm - Reply

    No no that’s not possible I know her
    I think they r just friends and aima is not a actor
    She is just my class fallow in academy

  2. Bubly November 8, 2016 at 3:27 pm - Reply

    No they are just friends. I know Aima she is my class fellow. She is studying at I.M.C.G F-10/2 Islamabad.

  3. fatima December 29, 2016 at 11:00 pm - Reply

    They both look so cute together MA made for each other

  4. fatima December 29, 2016 at 11:01 pm - Reply

    i know her and they both are engaged MA

