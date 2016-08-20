Husband and Wife To Be: Ins-e-Yazdan and Aaima Mushtaq!

Mawra and Urwa Hocane ‘s brother Ins-e-Yazdan is a new young face in the showbiz industry. He has done brilliant acting in his debut drama “Udaari”.

On the other hand, Aaima Mushtaq is also a new actress in the showbiz.

Ins-e-Yazdan and Aaima Mushtaq Dating!

Ins-e-Yazdan and Aaima Mushtaq are dating each other. The beautiful couple has good bonds of relationship with each other and share a very good chemistry. Both of them are several times spotted together and they keep liking and praising each other on social media.

