The most awaited wedding of year just came to an end with its reception held today in Lahore. Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed just tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony. Their Nikkah ceremony was held on 16th December, 2016 at Badshahi Mosque Lahore. Their wedding ceremony went so long consisting of Dholkis, Bridal Shower, Qawwali Night, Nikkah Ceremony and Reception. Today, their Walima Ceremony took place. Urwa Farhan, the couple looked amazing. Urwa Hocane was stunned in an off-shoulder dull goden Maxi with a very dull makeover. Many Celebrities including Bushra Ansari, Fawad Khan, Sadaf Kanwal, Sajjal Ali, Armeena Khan, Nauman Ejaz, Ali Zeeshan, Resham and Alezay Gabol and others were part of the event. Here we have pictures of Celebrities at Urwa Farhan Wedding. Have a look to them.

Pictures of Celebrities at Urwa Farhan Wedding

Celebrities at Urwa Farhan Wedding

