Celebrities at Urwa Farhan Wedding

Posted on Dec 18 2016 - 11:52pm by Nimra Zafar
The most awaited wedding of year just came to an end with its reception held today in Lahore. Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed just tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony. Their Nikkah ceremony was held on 16th December, 2016 at Badshahi Mosque Lahore. Their wedding ceremony went so long consisting of Dholkis, Bridal Shower, Qawwali Night, Nikkah Ceremony and Reception. Today, their Walima Ceremony took place. Urwa Farhan, the couple looked amazing. Urwa Hocane was stunned in an off-shoulder dull goden Maxi with a very dull makeover. Many Celebrities including Bushra Ansari, Fawad Khan, Sadaf Kanwal, Sajjal Ali, Armeena Khan, Nauman Ejaz, Ali Zeeshan, Resham and Alezay Gabol and others were part of the event. Here we have pictures of Celebrities at Urwa Farhan Wedding.  Have a look to them.

Pictures of Celebrities at Urwa Farhan Wedding

See Celebrities at Urwa Farhan Wedding

Celebrities at Urwa Farhan Wedding

Urwa Farhan and Resham

Urwa Farhan and Resham

Mr and Mrs Nauman Ejaz with Son

Mr and Mrs Nauman Ejaz with Son

Fawad Afzal Khan with Wife at Urwa Farhan Wedding

Fawad Afzal Khan with Wife at Urwa Farhan Wedding

Armeena Rana Khan and Sister at Urwa Farhan Wedding

Armeena Rana Khan and Sister at Urwa Farhan Wedding

Actress Resham and Bushra Ansari at Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed Wedding

Actress Resham and Bushra Ansari at Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed Wedding

Mawrah Hocane, Resham at Urwa Hocane wedding

Mawrah Hocane, Resham at Urwa Hocane wedding

Sajal Ali at Urwa Farhan Wedding

Sajal Ali at Urwa Farhan Wedding

Nauman Ejaz and Wife at Urwa Farhan Wedding

Nauman Ejaz and Wife at Urwa Farhan Wedding

Bushra Ansari at Urwa Farhan Wedding

Bushra Ansari at Urwa Farhan Wedding

Celebrities at Urwa Farhan Wedding (2)

Celebrities at Urwa Farhan Wedding (3)

Celebrities at Urwa Farhan Wedding (9)

Celebrities at Urwa Farhan Wedding (10)

Celebrities at Urwa Farhan Wedding (13)

Celebrities at Urwa Farhan Wedding (15)

Celebrities at Urwa Farhan Wedding (17)

Celebrities at Urwa Farhan Wedding (18)

Also see: Fawad Khan makes an entry with his wife at Urwa Farhan Wedding

  1. jahanzaib December 19, 2016 at 9:44 pm - Reply

    besharmi ki bhi had hti hai

  2. jahanzaib December 19, 2016 at 9:45 pm - Reply

    ALLAH sai dro mre bhai or bhenon

