The two hotties, Ayesha Khan and Momal Sheikh have marked their name in Pakistan’s media industry. Ayesha Khan has worked in many Pakistani dramas that include Mehndi, Tumhare Siwa, Mann Mayal, Khuda Mera Bhi Hai etc. She has worked in two Pakistani movie ‘Mein Hon Shahid Afridi’ and ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Aani’. Momal Sheikh has worked in few Pakistani dramas. She has worked in Bollywood movie ‘ Happy Bhag Jayegi‘. Ayesha Khan and Momal Sheikh were spotted at a friend’s wedding. Here we have pictures of Ayesha Khan and Momal Sheikh at a Friend’s Wedding. Have a look.

Pictures of Ayesha Khan and Momal Sheikh at a Friend’s Wedding

Ayesha Khan and Momal Sheikh at a Friend's Wedding

