Ayesha Khan and Momal Sheikh at a Friend’s Wedding

Posted on Dec 25 2016 - 3:30pm by Nimra Zafar
« PREVIOUS
|
NEXT »
Categorized as
12279
Tagged as
Related
Arshad Khan Chaiwala Photo Shoot 01

Latest Hot Photo Shoot Of Chaiwala Arshad Khan

Urwa Hocane with her Mother at Cooco's Den Lahore

Newly Wed Couple Urwa and Farhan Spotted at Cooco’s Den Lahore

Libah Ch Engagement Pics

Fashion Model Libah Chaudhry Engagement Pictures with Humza

Noman Habib and Asma baraat Pictures

Actor Noman Habib Baraat Pictures – Exclusive and Unseen

Rabi pirzada snakes

Famous singer Rabi Pirzada Owns Pet Snakes!

Know Mawra Hocane

Do you Know Mawra Hocane Inside Out?

Goher Mumtaz and Anam Ahmed Performing Umrah

Goher Mumtaz Performing Umrah With Wife Anam Ahmed

Shaan Shahid Wife and Daughters

Actor Shaan Shahid With His Family At A Wedding Function

Asma Abbas Health Recovery

Asma Abbas, Family Celebrated And Message For Her Fans

Nimra Khan Saloon

Nimra Khan Salon & Fitness Gym in Karachi

The two hotties, Ayesha Khan and Momal Sheikh have marked their name in Pakistan’s media industry. Ayesha Khan has worked in many Pakistani dramas that include Mehndi, Tumhare Siwa, Mann Mayal, Khuda Mera Bhi Hai etc. She has worked in two Pakistani movie ‘Mein Hon Shahid Afridi’ and ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Aani’. Momal Sheikh has worked in few Pakistani dramas. She has worked in Bollywood movie ‘ Happy Bhag Jayegi‘. Ayesha Khan and Momal Sheikh were spotted at a friend’s wedding. Here we have pictures of Ayesha Khan and Momal Sheikh at a Friend’s Wedding. Have a look.

Pictures of Ayesha Khan and Momal Sheikh at a Friend’s Wedding

See Ayesha Khan and Momal Sheikh at a Friend's Wedding

Advertisement

Ayesha Khan and Momal Sheikh at a Friend’s Wedding

Ayesha Khan and Momal Sheikh at a Friend's Wedding (2) Ayesha Khan and Momal Sheikh at a Friend's Wedding (3) Ayesha Khan and Momal Sheikh at a Friend's Wedding (4) Ayesha Khan and Momal Sheikh at a Friend's Wedding (5) Ayesha Khan and Momal Sheikh at a Friend's Wedding (6) Ayesha Khan and Momal Sheikh at a Friend's Wedding (7) Ayesha Khan and Momal Sheikh at a Friend's Wedding (8)

Also see: Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt Dholki Pictures

Facebook Comments

Advertisement

Ayesha Khan and Momal Sheikh at a Friend’s Wedding was last modified: December 25th, 2016 by Nimra Zafar

1 Comment so far. Feel free to join this conversation.

  1. Rizwan ali December 26, 2016 at 4:42 am - Reply

    So Beautiful All Pic

Leave A Response