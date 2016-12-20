Actress Yasra Rizvi got Engaged

Posted on Dec 20 2016 - 1:39am by Nimra Zafar
Yasra Rizvi is well known Pakistani actress. She was born on 15th November, 1982. She belongs to Islamabad. She did her BBA in Human Resource Management from Michigan University, USA and then Master in Mass Communication from Britain. Yasra Rizvi made her debut into the world of theater in 2004.  She has done many Pakistani dramas. She has played both positive as well as negative roles. Now a days, her drama Baji Irshad is being on aired on Express Entertainment.

Actress Yasra Rizvi got Engaged to a drama producer name Abdul Hadi. Here we have few pictures of the couple. Have a look.

Actress Yasra Rizvi got Engaged to Abdul Hadi

See Actress Yasra Rizvi got Engaged

Actress Yasra Rizvi got Engaged

Actress Yasra Rizvi got Engaged (2) Actress Yasra Rizvi got Engaged (3) Actress Yasra Rizvi got Engaged (4) Actress Yasra Rizvi got Engaged (5) Actress Yasra Rizvi got Engaged (6) Actress Yasra Rizvi got Engaged (7) Actress Yasra Rizvi got Engaged (8)

Actress Yasra Rizvi got Engaged was last modified: December 20th, 2016 by Nimra Zafar

  1. Abeeha December 23, 2016 at 7:02 pm - Reply

    Unbelievable huge diffidence between both age.hadi is so handsome and yasara looking as mom

